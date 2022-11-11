Hughes delivered two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Hughes has four, two-point games in his last six contests and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last eight games. Five of those 11 have come on the power play. He's starting to produce like last season, but his goals are lagging a bit behind. Hughes continues to fire a lot of pucks, but his success rate (6.9 percent) is well below his career mark of 9.9. Expect an uptick in goal production as soon as that rebalances.