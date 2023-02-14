Hughes (upper body) worked as an extra at morning skate and won't play Tuesday versus Columbus.

The fact that Hughes is skating is certainly encouraging, but he'll presumably need to return to a full practice with his teammates before getting the green light to rejoin the lineup. The 21-year-old forward, who's racked up 35 goals and 67 points through 50 games this campaign, will miss a third straight contest with his upper-body issue Tuesday.