Devils' Jack Hughes: Still sidelined
Hughes (lower body) won't suit up in Tuesday' game against the Golden Knights.
Hughes will miss his third straight game while nursing the lower-body issue. The 2019 first round pick has assimilated nicely to the NHL game, accumulating 11 points through 24 games. Kevin Rooney will continue to draw into the lineup in his stead.
