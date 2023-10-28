Hughes scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

This was just the second time all year Hughes has been limited to one point in a contest. He scored at 2:09 of the third period to give the Devils a 4-3 lead. The 22-year-old center has found another gear to his game this season, racking up five goals and 13 helpers through seven contests. He's earned 10 of his points on the power play while adding 30 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.