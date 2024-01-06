Hughes (undisclosed) left early during Friday's win over Chicago, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes had two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 21:24 of ice time before exiting the contest. There was no update on his status after the game. The star center has racked up 15 goals and 45 points through 32 games this season. New Jersey will immediately be back in action Saturday against the Canucks.