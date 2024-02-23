Hughes scored his 18th goal of the season on a game-high 10 shots on net in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 22-year-old also chipped in a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating, impressive considering the final score. Hughes spoiled Igor Shesterkin's shutout bid with a little over two minutes left in the third period, but it was about the only highlight for the Devils on the night. Hughes needed a couple games to shake off the rust after missing most of January and the first game after the All-Star break due to an upper-body injury, but over the last six contests he's racked up three goals and six points while putting 41 shots on net.