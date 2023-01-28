Hughes scored a pair of goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Hughes got the Devils on the board early in the second period and then won it 20 seconds into overtime with his second goal of the game. The 21-year-old has racked up a stunning 15 tallies and 10 helpers over his last 14 contests, a span that includes five multi-goal efforts. He has seven goals and eight assists during his current-eight game point streak, and he's up to 33 goals, 64 points, 220 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 49 contests overall in what's already a career year.