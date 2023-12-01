Hughes had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hughes even set up his younger brother, Luke Hughes, on the winner in overtime. Jack is on a three-game, seven-point streak that includes two goals and five assists. And he has nine points, including six assists, in six games since returning from injury. Hughes is back. And those two assists give him 21 in 16 games. That's the fewest games needed to reach 20 assists in a season in Devils history. The previous mark was 22 games by Scott Gomez (1999-2000), Bruce Driver (1989-90) and Kirk Muller (1987-88).