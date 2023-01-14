Hughes scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hughes' first goal came on the power play and stood as the game-winner, while his other two points were at even strength. He's produced multiple points in five of his last seven outings, and four of those games have been multi-goal efforts. The 21-year-old budding superstar is up to 28 tallies, 24 helpers, 190 shots on net, 16 power-play points and a plus-15 rating through 42 contests.