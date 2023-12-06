Hughes scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Hughes even finished with the most points of any member of his family in the game -- teammate Luke Hughes had one goal while the Canucks' Quinn Hughes racked up two assists. The 22-year-old center has four goals and seven assists over his last five games. This was Hughes' 10th multi-point effort of the season. He's up to 10 goals, 23 assists, 87 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 18 appearances in a top-six role.