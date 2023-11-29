Hughes scored a goal on a game-high nine shots on net and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

The 22-year-old sparked a third-period comeback for the Devils by snapping a one-timer off the post and past Ilya Sorokin. Hughes has two goals and six points in five games since returning from a shoulder injury, and staying healthy would seem to be the only obstacle between him and the first 100-point campaign of his career -- he has seven goals and 26 points in 15 contests.