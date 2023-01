Hughes scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Hughes tied the game 3-3 with just 10 seconds left in regulation, deflecting a Dougie Hamilton shot past James Reimer. The Devils would go on to win in a shootout. Hughes continues to dominate this season -- he has 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in his last nine games. The 21-year-old center has a career-high 29 goals and 26 assists through 44 games.