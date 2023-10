Hughes tallied two goals on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hughes got the Devils on the board with a power-play marker in the second period before adding a second goal later in the frame, putting New Jersey ahead 2-1. The 22-year-old Hughes appears to be picking up where he left off after a breakout 2022-23 season, where he posted 43 goals and 99 points in 78 games. Hughes will center the Devils' top line again this year between Jesper Bratt and newcomer Tyler Toffoli.