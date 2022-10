Hughes notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The 21-year-old had a hand in New Jersey's first and last goals of the night as the team overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Hughes was held scoreless through his first two games of the season, but big things are expected from the first overall pick in the 2019 draft after he set career highs with 26 goals and 56 points in only 49 games last year.