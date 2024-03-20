Hughes notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Both helpers came in the third period as Hughes had a hand in tallies by Alexander Holtz and Timo Meier, the former being the eventual game-winner. Hughes has three multi-point performances in the last 11 games, racking up three goals and 13 points over that stretch, and on the season he's up to 21 goals and 65 points through 53 contests.