Hughes picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

It's his second multi-point performance in three games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old continues his march toward superstardom after being the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and since the beginning of January, Hughes has racked up an incredible 15 goals and 30 points in only 17 games.