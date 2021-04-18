Hughes picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Both helpers came early in the third period as the Devils tried to stage a rally from a 4-1 deficit. Hughes had gone scoreless in his prior three games, and on the season the first overall pick in the 2019 draft has nine goals and 23 points through 43 contests.
