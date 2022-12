Hughes notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The Devils did all their scoring in a three-minute stretch early in the second period, with Hughes helping to set up the first two tallies. The 21-year-old extended his point streak to four games with the performance, and over his last 18 contests he's racked up an impressive 11 goals and 25 points with 73 shots on net and a plus-12 rating.