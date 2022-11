Hughes pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

After helping set up Jesper Bratt with the man advantage in the first period, Hughes had a hand in Damon Severson's eventual game-winner in the second. Hughes has been a key figure for the Devils as they've tied a franchise record with 13 straight wins, piling up six goals and 18 points over that stretch.