Hughes produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Both points came in the second period as the Devils grabbed a 2-1 lead, but the New Jersey offense couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin the rest of the way. Hughes has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and over 17 contests since the beginning of December he's piled up seven goals and 20 points.
