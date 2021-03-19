Hughes had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The points were his first in four games. And after a hot start to the season -- six points in his first three games -- Hughes has just 10 points in 24 games since then. Yes, he's talented, but we all need to remember he's a 19-year-old leader on a struggling team. Hughes' production is much better than his rookie year and he'll certainly finish this season with a strong step forward. But the big leap may not come until 2021-22.