Hughes (upper body) won't be in uniform for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes is scheduled for his second consecutive absence while he tends to an upper-body issue. The rookie hasn't lived up to the No. 1 overall billing as of yet, collecting just 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through the first 36 games, but he's still just getting his feet wet with the Devils. Hughes' next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Tuesday when New Jersey hosts the Islanders.