Devils' Jack Hughes: Will miss Saturday's tilt
Hughes (lower body) won't play in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hughes is considered day-to-day with the issue, so he has a chance to play Monday against the Sabres. This is the first game Hughes has missed in his NHL career. The 18-year-old has posted 11 points through 24 games thus far.
