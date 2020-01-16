Devils' Jack Hughes: Will play Thursday
Hughes (illness) will be back in action against the Capitals on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hughes logged just 7:15 of ice time against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday before his illness forced him to leave the game. With the center healthy, he is set to return to both a third-line role as well as reclaiming his spot on the power play. The 18-year-old has notched six goals and 11 helpers in 38 appearances this season and could still challenge for the 40-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.