Hughes (illness) will be back in action against the Capitals on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes logged just 7:15 of ice time against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday before his illness forced him to leave the game. With the center healthy, he is set to return to both a third-line role as well as reclaiming his spot on the power play. The 18-year-old has notched six goals and 11 helpers in 38 appearances this season and could still challenge for the 40-point mark.