Hughes (shoulder) won't travel to face Winnipeg on Tuesday but could link up with the club for Thursday's trip to Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes will be out of action for his fourth consecutive contest but appears to be trending in the right direction. It's been a strong start to the season for the 22-year-old center, as he has recorded a point in eight of his 10 games this season for a combined five goals and 15 assists, including 12 power-play points.