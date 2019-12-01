Devils' Jack Hughes: Won't travel Monday
Hughes (lower body) won't join the team for their road tilt with Buffalo on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
It will be the second consecutive game missed for the 2019 first-overall pick, who is dealing with a lower-body issue. Hughes has been solid in his first NHL season, racking up 11 points in 24 games this year. It's unclear how Hughes picked up the injury, but in his stead, expect Kevin Rooney to continue to draw into the lineup for Monday's game.
