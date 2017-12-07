Devils' Jacob MacDonald: Leads AHL defensemen with 10 goals

MacDonald scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket to push his goal streak to four games for the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

MacDonald leads all AHL defensemen with 10 goals and has 12 helpers to boot in 21 games with Binghamton. The parent club recently upgraded on the blue line by acquiring Sami Vatanen in a trade with the Ducks, but the 24-year-old Cornell product will surely work his way into the call-up discussion before long if he keeps producing like this.