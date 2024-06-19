Markstrom was acquired by the Devils from the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Markstrom posted a 23-23-2 record, 2.78 GAA and .905 save percentage in 48 games with the Flames in 2023-24. He has two seasons remaining on his six-year, $36 million contract and has a no-movement clause, which means he had to approve this trade to New Jersey. Calgary has agreed to retain 31.25 percent of his remaining contract, which leaves New Jersey with a cap hit of $4.125 million for each of the next two years. The Devils missed out on the playoffs in large part due to poor goaltending, and the addition of Markstrom should address that. The 34-year-old is a safe bet to begin the 2024-25 campaign as the Devils' No. 1 netminder.