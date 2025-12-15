Markstrom made 13 of 15 saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Markstrom fell victim to the new-look Canucks, who came out of the gate hungry in Sunday's game by scoring two power-play goals in the first six minutes of the contest. With the loss, the 35-year-old netminder has an 8-7-1 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 17 games this season. While it should be noted that Markstrom played well down the stretch of Sunday's contest, he is having a career-worst year in many major stat categories. While he still holds bounce-back appeal in fantasy and is potentially worth a stash in deep leagues, there are likely stronger options available in standard league formats. His next chance to start is Wednesday against the Golden Knights.