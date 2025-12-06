Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Markstrom has lost his last three starts while allowing at least three goals each time. This time, the 35-year-old veteran was beaten once in each period, although to be fair, two of those goals came in the power-play. Markstrom has gone 5-4-1 in 10 appearances since the start of November, with a 2.98 GAA and an .892 save percentage over that span.