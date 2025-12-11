Markstrom will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Markstrom stopped 35 shots in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday, his first victory in four starts. Overall, Markstrom is 8-6-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 15 starts this season. The Lightning are averaging 3.13 goals per game this season, 12th in the NHL