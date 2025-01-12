Markstrom made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Markstrom was sharp -- he made a highlight-reel save on Brayden Point in the third period when he stretched out to make a desperation save with his left arm on the power play. It preserved the Devils' lead at the time. Markstrom sits fourth in the NHL with a 2.19 GAA and top-13 in save percentage (.911). He's tied with Jake Oettinger for second in most wins (21). Markstrom is a machine who'll help you win.