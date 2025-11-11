Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Comes up short in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom stopped 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The veteran netminder did well just to earn New Jersey a point in the standings, but there wasn't much he could do against a full-speed Mathew Barzal on the winning tally. Markstrom has bounced back nicely from an eight-goal disaster against the Avalanche at the end of October, going 2-0-1 to begin November while allowing seven goals on 87 shots (.920 save percentage) as he alternates starts with Jake Allen.
