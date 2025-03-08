Markstrom made 29 saves on 35 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Markstrom started Friday's game off strong by allowing just one late goal in the first period. However, he experienced a collapse throughout the rest of the game by conceding five more tallies. The 35-year-old goaltender has a 21-12-5 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Markstrom is 0-3-0 in his three starts since his return from a knee injury. While Markstrom still seems to be shaking off some rust from the injury, he'll have a tougher task in New Jersey's net in the absence of Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Dougie Hamilton (lower-body). Markstrom's next opportunity to guard the crease is Sunday against the Flyers.