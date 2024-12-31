Markstrom will guard the road goal against Anaheim on Tuesday, according Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has stopped 106 of 11 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 19-6-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Anaheim sits 31st in the league with 2.46 goals per game in 2024-25.