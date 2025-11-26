Markstrom will start Wednesday's home game against the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has split time in the crease recently, but he'll draw a second consecutive start Wednesday. Across six starts in November, he's gone 4-1-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Blues are scoring just 2.65 goals per game this season, which is tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.