Markstrom stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Markstrom bounced back after the loss to the Blues on Wednesday, though he still allowed four goals in a high-scoring matchup. Markstrom has failed to record a save percentage of .910 or higher in any of his last five starts, a span where he's gone 3-2-0 with a 2.82 GAA and an .881 save percentage.