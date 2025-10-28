Markstrom is scheduled to tend the road twine Tuesday against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom returned to the lineup Sunday as the backup to Jake Allen in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado. The 35-year-old Markstrom will get the nod in Tuesday's rematch, and it'll be his first appearance since he suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 13 in Columbus. The Avalanche have lost four straight games (0-1-3) and rank 13th in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game in 2025-26.