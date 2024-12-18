Markstrom stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Markstrom has been on a roll of late and hasn't lost a game in regulation since Nov. 27, when he suffered a 3-0 defeat against St. Louis. Since then, the 34-year-old Swedish netminder has gone 6-0-1 with a 1.70 GAA and a .922 save percentage across seven appearances. He's been particularly outstanding over his last three games, stopping 48 of 51 shots for a 1.00 GAA and a .941 save percentage.