Markstrom will tend the home twine against the Bruins on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has posted a stellar 1.72 GAA and a .933 save percentage during his four-game winning streak. It's been a massive turnaround for Markstrom, who was 1-5-1 in his first seven appearances after returning from a knee injury March 2. The 35-year-old has a strong chance to extend his winning streak Tuesday against a Boston squad that has produced 2.63 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 29th in the league.