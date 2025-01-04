Markstrom will defend the road net against San Jose on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom is coming off a 23-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim. He has a 19-7-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.15 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. San Jose ranks 27th in the league with 2.61 goals per game in 2024-25.
