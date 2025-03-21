Markstrom stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

The Devils took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but neither Markstrom nor the shorthanded defensive corps in front of him could rise to the occasion and make it stick. The 35-year-old netminder has dropped five of six decisions since returning from a knee injury at the beginning of March, stumbling to a 4.22 GAA and .833 save percentage over that stretch, but New Jersey's spot in the postseason still seems fairly secure -- the Devils sit eight points clear of the Rangers and Islanders, the teams on the Eastern Conference playoff bubble, with 12 games left on their schedule.