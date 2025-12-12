Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Gets hook after three quick goals
Markstrom allowed three goals on seven shots Thursday against Tampa Bay before being replaced by Jake Allen before the mid-point of the first period. The Lightning won 8-4.
He was visibly frustrated after the game. "It is a step back," Markstrom said. "We've got to be honest with ourselves. ... Got to look yourself in the mirror and got to be better. What did I play? Five minutes today? That's not what I want to do." Markstrom is 1-3-0 with 16 goals allowed in his last five starts.
