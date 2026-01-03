Markstrom will patrol the home crease versus Utah on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom and Jake Allen have been sharing the net since Dec. 11 and Saturday is Markstrom's turn to start. He is 9-9-1 with a 3.32 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. The Mammoth are 17th in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.07 goals per game.