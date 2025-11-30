Markstrom stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia, with the Flyers' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

It was the Devils' first regulation loss of the season on home ice, with most of the damage coming in the second period, when Markstrom gave up three goals on 12 shots. The veteran netminder has allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven starts, a stretch in which he's managed to maintain a 4-2-1 record despite a 3.25 GAA and .873 save percentage.