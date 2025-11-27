Markstrom stopped 21 of 23 shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

After a tough 2-1 first period highlighted by a power-play goal from Robert Thomas, Markstrom flipped the script from that point, as he allowed no goals over the remainder of regulation and overtime. With the win, the 35-year-old netminder now has a 7-3-1 record with a .874 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA through 11 appearances this season. While his numbers remain inflated from three performances with five goals or more, Markstrom has begun to hit his stride in the win column with three victories in his last four games. If he continues to help lead New Jersey to frequent wins, his GAA of 3.74 should gradually start to decline. Markstrom is a trustworthy fantasy option in nearly all two-goalie formats with elite upside. If Jake Allen gets the next start for New Jersey, Markstrom will project to take the ice next Saturday against the Flyers.