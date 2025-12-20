Markstrom stopped 32 of 33 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Markstrom picked up just his second win in six outings this month with one of his best performances of the season. He's up to 9-7-1 with a 3.40 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 18 appearances. He's been largely outplayed by Jake Allen (2.49 GAA, .912 save percentage), but both goalies have 17 starts to their name so far. The Devils' next game is Sunday at home versus the Sabres.