Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus the Hurricanes in Game 3 on Friday, per NHL.com.

Markstrom has put up decent ratios in the previous two postseason contests, registering a 2.52 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Still, that hasn't stopped the veteran netminder from losing both outings and sliding into a four-game losing streak. If he can get some additional offensive support -- the Devils have scored just two goals in their two playoff contests -- Markstrom could break out of the loss column Friday.