Devils' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom was rocked for eight goals against the Avalanche on Tuesday in his return from a lower-body injury. He'll have an easier matchup in Saturday's contest, though the Kings haven't lost in regulation over their last seven games.
