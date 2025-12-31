Markstrom made 26 saves in a 4-0 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He allowed three goals.

It was a tough night for Markstrom. The first goal came on the power play and the second came just one second after the man advantage expired. The third goal came on a deflection off a Devils' defender. Markstrom's mates failed to show up, either offensively or physically, and he was left alone to weather the Leafs' charge. He has scuffled this season on the whole, but he has looked sharper of late. Markstrom had allowed just five goals on 73 shots (.932) over his last three starts (1-2-0) and could be starting to change his luck.